New Bern Area Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat on Thanksgiving Day, the following restaurants will be open.

– Baker’s Kitchen, 227 Middle St. Open 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. for breakfast only. Open until noon for Thanksgiving pickup orders (pre-ordered).

– Blackbeard’s Restaurant & Pub, 415 S. Front St. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Offering full menu all day as well as a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

– Carolina Grill, 998 Hwy 70 E. Open 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Country Biscuit Restaurant, 809 Broad St. Open for Breakfast until 10:30. Pickup until 1:30 p.m. for pre-ordered Thanksgiving dinners.

– Half Time Pub & Grille, 3325 Dr MLK Jr Blvd. Open at 4 p.m. for the football game.

– Michael’s Pub & Patio, 208 Pollock St. Regular menu and bar 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

– Pirate’s Cove Triple Play Restaurant & Bar, 1706-E Hwy 70E. Open 11am to 11pm. Offering full menu all day as well as a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Please call in advance as you may need a reservation.

We did our best calling the restaurants, so if you’re aware of a restaurant that is open, let us know and we’ll add them to the list.

Let us know if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Stay up to date on the latest happenings with our:

Daily Newsletter