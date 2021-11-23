Marines help Craven Master Gardeners during “Work Day Event”

November 23, 2021

PHotos marines working in garden

The 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Marine Air Control Group 28 participated in a “work day event” benefiting the Demonstration Gardens at Craven County Extension, 300 Industrial Drive in New Bern, NC.

An informal club of junior officers, the group assisted Craven County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association members reconstruct the public vegetable garden paths, trim trees, demolish deteriorating fencing, and more.

The CCMGVA is a 50lc non-profit organization is a dedicated group of volunteer educators who strengthen the delivery of research-based gardening advice and information to the public.

Submitted by Carole Glover

