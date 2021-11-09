Local Businesses Who Offer Veteran Discounts

Below is a list of local businesses who offer discounts on Veterans Day and/or to veterans every day. This includes businesses who have partnered with the Craven County Register of Deeds “Thank A Vet” Program. Send us an email if we missed anyone and we’ll add the business to the list.

– Askew’s Ace Hardware, 3938 Hwy 70 E, 252-638-2231

– Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St., 919-440-7150

– Cavalry Appliance Service, 1851 S. Glenburnie Rd., 252-772-1264

– Cravin’ Wine, 2500 Trent Rd., 252-514-2675

– The Country Biscuit, 809 Broad St., 252-638-5151

– Sea Glass Café, 1803 S. Glenburnie Rd., 252-634-1808

– Thornbury Brides, 233 Middle St., 631-5140

– Buffalo Wild Wings, 3102 S. Glenburnie Rd., 252-635-9464

– Harris Teeter, 3565 Dr MLK Jr. Blvd., 252-497-2113 or 2032 Water Scape Way, 252-631-5226

– Lowe’s, 1400 Lowe’s Blvd., 252-638-6777

– Rack Room, 3565 Dr MLK Jr. Blvd., 252-494-9933

– Target, 3410 Dr MLK Jr. Blvd., 252-638-2954

The Thank-A-Vet program partners the Craven County Register of Deeds office with area businesses to provide discounts to veterans who have recorded their DD-214 Discharge Papers on file at the Register of Deeds office. Recording DD-214 Discharge Papers at the Craven County Register of Deeds office is a free service for veterans.

The Register of Deeds office has many responsibilities for recording official documents and one of these is to record and preserve a veteran’s DD-214 Discharge Papers. “These documents are important for veterans to be able to access in order to receive benefits, both now and in the future. If the documents are on record with the Register of Deeds office, then they can always be located when needed and a free certified copy can be issued to the veteran,” stated Sherri B. Richard, Craven County Register of Deeds.

Craven County’s Thank-A-Vet program serves to encourage veterans to use this free document recording service to record their DD-214s by offering a discount program in partner with local area businesses. Once the documents are recorded, the veteran will be issued a special photo ID from the Register of Deeds office indicating they are participating in this program. Veterans can then take the ID to the participating businesses for a discount or incentive.

The Thank-A-Vet program was implemented in November 2017. All veterans are welcome to come to the Craven County Register of Deeds office to record their DD-214 and to join the Thank-A-Vet program.

Craven County’s Thank-A-Vet program is always looking to expand to offer new discounts and incentives for veterans participating in the program. Area business owners who would like to be a partner in this worthwhile endeavor to encourage our veterans to preserve and protect their important discharge documents and to thank our veterans for their service, please contact the Craven County Register of Deeds office at 252-636-6617 or email at regdeeds@cravencountync.gov. All businesses participating in the Thank-A-Vet program will be listed on the Craven County Register of Deeds Thank-A-Vet program website.

For more information, visit the Craven County Register of Deeds page on Craven County’s website at CravenCountyNC.gov.