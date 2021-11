One night only! December 18, 2021, at the New Bern Civic Theatre.

Feel the Christmas spirit with New Bern’s very own world-traveling, husband and wife duo act, Lewis n Clark! Sing along as they take you on a musical expedition through classic Christmas songs and stories.

Also featuring the fantastic ballroom dance stylings of Rivertowne Ballroom’s Bernie Mallon & Ania LeRoy.

This is a partnered production with the non-profit community theatre, NBCT.

Purchase tickets at NewBernMusic.com.