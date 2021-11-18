Last Call for New Bern’s Community Magazine Submissions

If you haven’t heard, we’re working on a special edition of The Ledger (December – January). The theme will be how our community handled things through a pandemic. We will also have new feature stories, photo gallery, community notes section, calendar, and so much more. Send us your announcements in a write up of approx. 200 words and a photo. Deadline for submissions is November 22 and it’s on a first come, first served basis.

FYI, flyers/posters are not searchable by Google or other search engines so we recommend writing a summary of your event if you want it to reach more people than a calendar entry would.

It’s a great way to advertise your business or nonprofit if you’re trying to reach a local audience at affordable rates.

Besides The Ledger, you can spread your message by sending announcements, event details, or other information about your organization. There’s no deadline (approx. 550 words) and it will be published on NewBernNow.com, then shared on our social media platforms, and in our daily email.

We invite you to be a guest on our weekly video/podcast/local radio show. We go live to Facebook from 1 – 2 every Thursday and then it’s uploaded to YouTube, iTunes and other podcast channels. It airs on WNOS 103.9FM at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every Wednesday.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by emailing or calling us at 252-259-6853.

By Wendy Card