Join the Coastal Women’s Forum for Dinner with Sound Rivers

December is the month of the President’s Charity, and Nelda’s chosen charity for 2021-2022 is Sound Rivers!

Sound Rivers is a nonprofit organization that guards the health of the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico River Basins. Sound Rivers unites with concerned citizens to monitor, protect and preserve the watersheds covering nearly one-quarter of North Carolina.

Founded in 2015 with the merger of two of the state’s oldest grassroots conservation organizations, Sound Rivers combines the deep history of advocacy of the Neuse River Foundation, established in 1980, and the Pamlico-Tar River Foundation, established in 1981. This union to become Sound Rivers creates a powerful advocate protecting North Carolina’s most cherished waterways.

In January 2017, Corinne Everett Belch joined Sound Rivers as the Director of Development. Corinne grew up just outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has a lifelong passion for the environment.

Katy Langley Hunt joined Sound Rivers as the Lower Neuse Riverkeeper on June 26, 2017, and is based in New Bern. As Lower Neuse Riverkeeper, Katy is Sound Rivers’ primary representative for the Neuse River basin from the Lenoir-Wayne County line eastward to the mouth of the Neuse River.

Networking begins at 5:30 and the buffet dinner is served at 6:00 p.m. to be followed by Corinne’s and Katy’s presentation. We look forward to seeing you!

Registration is required. Registration deadline is Sunday, December 5th, by 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held on December 7 at The Chelsea at 5:30 p.m.

Meal Cancellation Policy:

If you made a reservation and cannot attend, please CANCEL your reservation (cwfdinner@gmail.com) no later than noon on the Sunday before the evening meeting and (cwflunch@gmail.com) no later than noon on the Monday before the lunch meeting or you will be responsible to cover the cost of your meal.

COVID Precautions: We encourage all attendees to wear masks. Seating will be six to a table.