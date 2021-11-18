Guests Invited to New Bern Yacht Club’s November Meeting

November 18, 2021

New Bern Yacht Club
Do you love boating? So do we! Interested boaters are invited to attend the New Bern Yacht Club’s General Meeting on Tuesday, November 23, 6:30 p.m. with a Social Hour, 7:30 p.m., Program and Business Meeting, 1206 Brices Creek Road. To attend, contact nbyccommodore@gmail.com or call 252-634-2626.

The club has a range of cruising and social events planned for the Holidays, including members’ lighted boats in the New Bern Christmas Flotilla and a festive group joining Oriental’s Christmas Parade. Share the lifestyle! A limited number of memberships are now available.

Visit NewBernYachtClub.com and Facebook.com/NewBernYachtClub for more information.

