Duffyfield and Other Infrastructure on Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda

The November 9th meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Agenda:

Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Best. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call. Request and Petition of Citizens.

Consent Agenda

Consider Approving a Proclamation for Community Relations Day. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Craven County Jaycees 2021 Christmas Parade. Approve Minutes. Presentation by Religious Community Services. Conduct a Public Hearing on the Rezoning of 4416 US Highway 17 South; and a) Consider Adopting a Statement of Zoning Consistency or Inconsistency; and b) Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Rezone 4416 US Highway 17 South from R-10 Residential District to C-3 Commercial District. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Addition of Street lights on Colony Drive. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the NBAMPO 5303 Grant Contract with the NC Department of Transportation. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a License Agreement with Woods Hole Group for NOAA Monitoring Equipment at the Broad Street Terminus. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Grant Application to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program for the Duffyfield Canal Restoration Project Scoping, Capability and Capacity-Building Activity. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Grant Application to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program for the Resilient Utilities Infrastructure – Electric Substation Project/Mitigation Project. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Grant Application to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program for the Duffyfield Community Stormwater Enhancement Mitigation Project. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Approve Amendment No. 4 to the Owner-Engineer Agreement with Rivers and Associates, Inc. for the Township No. 7 Sewer Improvements Phase III Project. Consider Adopting an Ordinance Amending the Township 7 Sewer Improvements Project Fund. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY2021-2022. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Chapter 74 “Utilities” to Establish Article VI – Cross-Connection Control. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Chapter 70 “Traffic and Vehicles” of the Code of Ordinances. Appointment(s). Attorney’s Report. City Manager’s Report. New Business. Closed Session. Adjourn.

The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.

By Wendy Card