Duffyfield and Other Infrastructure on Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda

The November 9th meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
Agenda:
- Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Best. Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call.
- Request and Petition of Citizens.
Consent Agenda
- Consider Approving a Proclamation for Community Relations Day.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Craven County Jaycees 2021 Christmas Parade.
- Approve Minutes.
- Presentation by Religious Community Services.
- Conduct a Public Hearing on the Rezoning of 4416 US Highway 17 South; and a) Consider Adopting a Statement of Zoning Consistency or Inconsistency; and b) Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Rezone 4416 US Highway 17 South from R-10 Residential District to C-3 Commercial District.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Addition of Street lights on Colony Drive.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the NBAMPO 5303 Grant Contract with the NC Department of Transportation.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a License Agreement with Woods Hole Group for NOAA Monitoring Equipment at the Broad Street Terminus.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Grant Application to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program for the Duffyfield Canal Restoration Project Scoping, Capability and Capacity-Building Activity.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Grant Application to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program for the Resilient Utilities Infrastructure – Electric Substation Project/Mitigation Project.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Grant Application to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program for the Duffyfield Community Stormwater Enhancement Mitigation Project.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Approve Amendment No. 4 to the Owner-Engineer Agreement with Rivers and Associates, Inc. for the Township No. 7 Sewer Improvements Phase III Project.
- Consider Adopting an Ordinance Amending the Township 7 Sewer Improvements Project Fund.
- Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY2021-2022.
- Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Chapter 74 “Utilities” to Establish Article VI – Cross-Connection Control.
- Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Chapter 70 “Traffic and Vehicles” of the Code of Ordinances.
- Appointment(s).
- Attorney’s Report.
- City Manager’s Report.
- New Business.
- Closed Session.
- Adjourn.
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
