Drug Investigation Nets Arrests



Over the last several months, the New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation based on tips and community complaints of drug activity in the area of the 1900 block of Railroad Street, New Bern, NC. This investigation culminated today when officers arrested 28-year-old Sharae Becton, and 34-year-old Benjamin G. Brown.

Based on this investigation, officers executed a search warrant at Brown’s address in the 1900 block of Railroad Street. After the search warrant, evidence was recovered to support charges for Trafficking Schedule I (two counts), Trafficking Schedule II (three counts), Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, PWIMD Marijuana, Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling for the sale of a Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Child Endangerment. Brown was also charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Becton’s bond was set at $4,000,000.00 and Brown’s bond was set at $4,000,000.00. They will have a first appearance in court on 11/18/21.

The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant D. McInnis, Public Information Officer at the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274.

Submitted by Lieutenant Donald “Mac” McInnis, Jr., Professional Standards, New Bern Police Department