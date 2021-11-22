Dedication Ceremony for Bricks for Veterans

On November 19, 2021, the CarolinaEast Foundation held a dedication ceremony for the bricks purchased through their Bricks for Veterans campaign. The ceremony, held outside the John and Reba Aylward Diagnostic Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center, gave donors an opportunity to locate their brick and be present for its blessing.

Community donors purchased a brick to honor or memorialize a veteran with a unique engraving. Each brick was laid around a flagpole flying the American and State flag, located outside the Diagnostic Center. As a result of the campaign, the CarolinaEast Foundation raised $27,000 and engraved 149 bricks.

“It is a very humbling experience to be part of this campaign,” said Jared Brinkley, Executive Director of the CarolinaEast Foundation. “This is our opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all veterans and these bricks will be a constant reminder of their service.” Net proceeds of the Bricks for Veterans campaign will be used to support special programs for veterans sponsored by CarolinaEast Health System, including the hospital’s “Final Salute” program.

Final Salute was created to honor current and former members of the military through a ceremony at their passing in which a flag is presented to the family following a procession through the hallways of CarolinaEast, lined with staff and volunteers, to the veteran’s final destination. In March 2020, Final Salute had to suspend all ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In remembrance of the veterans that passed away since, the program dedicated a brick in their honor.

“We are looking forward to the day it will once again be safe to gather and show our gratitude for those that have served our country,” said Susan Edwards, Outcomes Specialist and Final Salute Coordinator at CarolinaEast. “The Final Salute program is blessed to be a recipient of the CarolinaEast Foundation’s generous support through Bricks for Veterans.”

To learn more about the mission of the CarolinaEast Foundation and to donate to Bricks for Veterans or other campaigns, call 252-633-8247 or visit CarolinaEastFoundation.com.

About The CarolinaEast Foundation

The CarolinaEast Foundation is a non-profit organization with the mission to promote health in our region, support the healthcare community, and assist individuals with healthcare needs.

Submitted by Brandy Popp, CarolinaEast Health System