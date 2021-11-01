Craven CC Career & College Promise Information Session



Craven Community College (Craven CC) will hold an information for its Career & College Promise (CCP), a tuition-free dual enrollment program that enables high school juniors and seniors to earn college credits. The information session will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus.

The CCP program is a free opportunity that only requires students to pay for textbooks and software, saving them time and money toward a college degree. All high school juniors and seniors that reside in Craven County are eligible for the program, including public, private and home-schooled students. Upon graduating high school, CCP students are then able to apply college credits toward accelerating the completion of a college certificate, diploma or associate degree. College credits are also transferrable to four-year universities.

CCP students have the option to take courses on Craven CC’s New Bern or Havelock campuses, hybrid (a combination of on-campus and online courses) or fully online. They can select from either the Career-Technical Pathway or the College Transfer Pathway. The Career-Technical Pathway is ideal for career-minded students who wish to pursue a Craven CC certificate that aligns with their current career goals. The College Transfer Pathway is a good choice for students who plan to enroll in a transfer program to attend a four-year university, allowing them to complete many of the core general education classes required during the first two years of a four-year degree.

The information session will cover the CCP enrollment process, college transfer and certificate pathways, spring and summer 2022 sessions, registering for courses and more.

It is open to all high school students and anyone interested in learning more about CCP.

For questions or additional information, contact CCP Advisor Samantha McDonald at 252-638-7242 or ccp@cravencc.edu.

