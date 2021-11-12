Coastal Women’s Forum presents Lunch with Speaker Reverend Margaret Pollock

As we Chart a New Course this year, the Coastal Women’s Forum is honored to host incredible women trailblazers as November speakers.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines trailblazer as one that blazes a trail to guide others; a pathfinder; a pioneer. Although this definition provides a surface description, it is not complete. It does not describe the wisdom, courage, tenacity, and grace that underlie the accomplishments of the CWF’s November speakers.

Enjoy a luncheon with networking, encouragement, and speaker the Reverend Margaret Pollock.

The Reverend Margaret Pollock will share her trailblazing journey as both a priest and international development economist.

Margaret is a graduate of Virginia Theological Seminary, with a BA in economics and an MBA in finance and investment, both from the George Washington University. Now retired, she was a dual-career priest, working full-time as an international development economist while also serving as a parish priest. For most of this time, she assisted her husband, The Rev. Dr. David Pollock, a full-time parish priest.

In her retirement, she is publishing a book, “Polar Peril,” a contemporary fantasy adventure, in which two Mohawk kids go to the Arctic to save the polar bears in the face of global warming.

Join us on Wednesday, November 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, 4301 Country Club Rd. in Trent Woods to hear more about both of Margaret’s trailblazing careers! She will also tell a few stories and offer tips on what she has learned over the years.

Thank you to our Dessert Sponsor, Linda Jarvis, Owner of Lynaire Kennels

Submitted by Debby Lutz, Daytime Meeting Coordinator