Celebrate the Holiday Season with The Nutcracker Ballet

Eastern NC audiences will once again be treated to a wonderful ballet adventure with Down East Dance’s, The Nutcracker Ballet. Performance dates: Fridays – Dec. 3 & Dec. 10 @7:30pm, Saturdays – Dec. 4 & 11 @ 2:00 & 7:30pm, and Sundays – Dec. 5 & 12 @ 2:00pm. All performances take place at the Historic Athens Theatre, Downtown New Bern.

Written by Peter I. Tchaikovsky, the ballet was a commission by the Russian Imperial Opera Directorate based on the E.T.A. Hoffman story The Nutcracker and Mouse King. Tchaikovsky himself did not think much of his production but ballet-goers around the world have consistently acclaimed the work. For many, the highlight of Christmas is hearing the celestial tones of Tchaikovsky’s music as the snow begins to fall with the dancing Snowflakes & their Queen, Marina Daw & Zoe Quinn, or feeling the pure sweetness as they watch the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy performed by Betsy Beebe & Marina Daw.

Be greeted by sounds of the season as you enter the Historic Athens Theatre to enjoy this year’s ballet production presented as a bedtime story for Marie, as told by her Mother. Join in the magical adventure that includes a grand Christmas party, twirling snowflakes, a Nutcracker Soldier, danced by Betsy Beebe & Mary Neal Cheek, life-size mouse queen, Kate Buhrmaster & Skylar Hicks, and a journey to the Land of the Sweets with its beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy and its Waltzing Flowers with their Queen, Dew Drop danced by Mia Bradley & Pawry Shell.

Featured in this production are not only dance students of Down East Dance but also local talented performing artists. Mike Beckman & Todd Bradley will portray the role of Drosselmeyer, Jamie Wetherington, member of The Green Grass Cloggers, returns in the role of Mr. Silverhaus with Erica Sanderson, also member of The Green Grass Cloggers as well as instructor at Down East Dance as Mrs. Silverhaus. Local community actors Katherine Morris & Jennifer Wiggs perform the role of Mother/Narrator.

Tickets for The Nutcracker Ballet are $15 and are available at New Bern Civic Theatre. Contact NBCT’s Box Office’ at 633-0567 for box office hours or at NewBernCivicTheatre.org for online ticket purchases.

Share the magic with your family & friends this holiday season!

By Wendy at Down East Dance