Critters Exhibit Celebrates All Creatures That Walk, Wiggle, Fly, Swim or Slither

Craven Arts Council & Gallery (CAGS) is proud to continue to present Critters in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. This exhibition features local artwork where the subject is animals of all types. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host a reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk on December 12th from 5 – 8 p.m.

The Critters Exhibition gives the community a chance to view and purchase art about the creatures we love and cherish. Critters celebrates all creatures that walk, wiggle, fly, swim or slither. The exhibition highlights local artists’ depictions of animals of all sorts, in mediums ranging from photography to painting, and sculpture to ceramics. All work displayed in the exhibition will be for sale.

The CAGS’s Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 317 Middle Street in downtown New Bern. For details, call 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron