Call for Sponsors — New Bern Mardi Gras Festival

The historic Ghent Neighborhood in New Bern is hosting its 6th Annual New Bern Mardi Gras festival on Saturday, February 26th from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Spencer Avenue.

Festivities will be held on Spencer Avenue starting at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at Spencer Avenue and 8th Street/Trolley Run and end at Spencer Avenue and 2nd Street.

New this year is the 1st Annual Trolley Run, a one-mile run/walk event from one end of Spencer Ave. to the other before the festival. It will be open to runners, walkers, and stroller walkers of all ages.

This year’s Mardi Gras and parade will feature Jonkonnu, Alisa Mike, Joe Baes Project, Madame Z’s Cabaret, George Oliver & The Bonafides, Fife and Drum Corps, and other entertainers. The festival will feature vendors, artists, food trucks, live music all day, costumed performers and, of course, the Mardi Gras King and Queen.

We encourage Mardi Gras costumes, beads, and a lot of fun to kick off this year’s return of the New Bern Mardi Gras Festival in the historic Ghent Neighborhood.

We couldn’t do it without you:

Sponsorships are available and now’s the time to register as a vendor or to be in the parade. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to the NC chapter of The ALS Association.

All ages are welcome and encouraged to dress in costume.

To register as a vendor, for the parade, sponsor the event, or sign up for the Trolley Run, and for more information visit NewBernMardiGras.com or email Hello@NewBernMardiGras.com.

Submitted by Tia Higgins, Committee Chair.