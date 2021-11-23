Call for New Bern Youth Lacrosse League Players



BOYS & GIRLS! Want to explore a NEW sport yet one that is the oldest North American game in existence? LACROSSE is the sport for you!

A little history, the first sporting event ever observed by Europeans in North America was a lacrosse game in 1637. Jesuit missionaries from France saw hundreds of native men playing a ball game with sticks that they thought resembled a bishop’s crosier, so they called the game “lacrosse.”

Lacrosse was brought to Eastern NC around 15 years ago and New Bern Youth Lacrosse League is played every spring with neighboring communities and at home at West Craven park.

NBYLL is a non-profit organization. Our registration fees are based on the costs NBYLL incurs throughout the season for player/team uniforms, officiating fees, tournament registration, field improvement, and lacrosse gear/equipment purchase for each team. As a non-profit organization we work to keep the sport affordable, we provide uniforms for all players, first-year players we provide equipment, and provide scholarships for any child in need. We do not turn anyone away. All funds we collect go right back into the club; fields, equipment, uniforms, coaching clinics, referees, and etc.

Spring 2022 Lacrosse season is coming up!!!

30% Discount for Early Bird Registration (through December 31, 2021).

Locations will be across multiple location with Home Games at West Craven park.

· You will receive two practices a week along with 8 weeks of games and a tournament (pending no county changes to protocols)

· Season will be from Late February to Early May

· Age Divisions based on 2022 Season (August 31 cut-off)

· GIRLS: Middle School and Elementary School Age

· BOYS: 8U, 10U, 12U & 14U

· COED: 6U (4 Fun Games and lower cost)

· Lacrosse equipment available for NEW players in limited quantities.

REGISTER NOW and don’t miss the fun!

By Submitted by Tamara Balon