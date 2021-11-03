Bid on Promise Place’s Barn Bash Auction

Promise Place is the only sexual assault resource center for all of Craven County, Pamlico County, and Jones County. We provide outreach, advocacy, and mental health services free of charge in the communities we serve. We never want a client to avoid getting help because of cost. It doesn’t matter if a client has insurance or not. We are funded by local, state, and federal grant funding. We also rely on generous support from local donors and sponsors.

We have a great team of advocates, therapists, support staff, interns, and volunteers.

If someone is impacted by sexual violence, they give us a call at the main office at 252-636-3381.

We operate a 24/7 crisis line which is 252-635-7096. We can provide information and assistance. We can set them up with an advocate and a therapist if they want those services. We tell our clients, “We promise you don’t have to do it alone.” Please check out our new website at promiseplacenewbern.org. We just did a big revamp. There’s a lot of information on the site with more to come. Folks can get information, volunteer to help, and connect with us.

On November 2, 2021, we launched our 8th annual Barn Bash which is virtual this year. The Barn Bash has an online auction where folks can bid on a variety of packages – including a beautiful necklace from Hearne’s Fine Jewelry, a fishing trip excursion, baskets from local shops, items handcrafted by local artisans, and more. Folks will also be able to bid on donated baked goods. These items will be prepared and ready for pick up on November 23 – just in time for Thanksgiving. Visit Promiseplacenewbern.org and click on Barn Bash to get started with placing your bid. You can also purchase 50/50 raffle tickets. The raffle ticket winner will be announced on our Facebook page and Instagram on November 9 at 7 p.m. Please connect with us on Facebook @PromisePlaceNB and on Instagram @promiseplacenb.

Proceeds from our Barn Bash auction and 50/50 raffle benefit Promise Place, helping us provide services like assistance with completing victim compensation applications and victim impact statements, providing therapeutic support groups, providing therapy sessions, and connecting clients to other resources. Any promotion you can do for our Barn Bash will be greatly appreciated. It’s our only fundraiser for 2021.

By Jenifer Gonzalez, MSW, LCSW, LCAS, CSI, Executive Director