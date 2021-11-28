Benefit Concert for Deputy Zachary Bellingham

Help us support local hero Deputy Zachary Bellingham. Deputy Bellingham was shot in the line of duty protecting the citizens of Craven County. Currently he is receiving care in Atlanta, Georgia. As Deputy Bellingham returns home, he not only has a lot of bills to pay, but he is returning to a home that will not be completely accessible for him.

Deputy Bellingham is a young officer that went to work to serve Craven County. As a community we are 100% behind making sure that he comes home with support from the community that he serves.

Joining us in supporting Deputy Bellingham will be local musician Bryan Mayer with the I-42 Band, Brooke McBride plus band, and finally Bridge Atlantic as our opener. Not only will this concert give us an opportunity to support a local hero, but we can also raise some money to make his life a little bit easier when he returns from physical therapy. One hundred percent of ticket sales and raffle sales will benefit Deputy Bellingham.

Yes, thanks to Riverside Dodge and Dustin Tyson we will be auctioning off a brand-new car with 100% of that money going to our local hero also.

Please join us for a great evening by following this link to buy your tickets.

Submitted by Chadwick Howard on behalf of Corporal Samantha Persky-Tyndall, White Umbrella Group Limited