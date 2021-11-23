“Balloons Over Trent Park” Thanksgiving Parade for Homeplace of New Bern

We know this is a busy time of the year and we all want to spend time with our family and friends. For those who are unable to travel this season Trent Park Elementary students have worked to create their own version of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Our friends from Home Place joined us today to celebrate. For the month of November, students have worked extremely hard in STREAM class to use science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math skills to develop their own balloon floats.

Beginning with the factual story Balloons Over Broadway, students researched ways parades have changed over time with new technology and engineering. Using math and science skills students were tasked to recreate their own version of a balloon to fly in a parade.

This year Trent Park has been given the opportunity to offer STREAM class to all students grades K -5. Led by Mrs. Uvalle, this class is a chance for students to explore science, engineering, reading, technology, art, and math integrations. Students spend time exploring a problem and use their skills to create a solution. So far this year students have created solar ovens to solve health problems in underdeveloped countries, built durable lunchboxes with their classmates, studied Amelia Earhart along with aeronautical engineering to build their own flying device, and much more! We have witnessed how students have enjoyed the opportunity to build and create and want to share this with our community.

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Communications, Craven County Schools