Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group® Opens New Office in Havelock

On Thursday, December 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group’s® latest expansion office in downtown Havelock. Atlantic Bay, who received the 2021 “Silver Lender of the Year: North Carolina” award from USDA Rural Development, will open its doors at Suite A on 102 Roosevelt Boulevard. The ceremony is open to the public and local employees.

Joining the more than 100 licensed ASA and brick-and-mortar locations along the east coast, the Havelock branch is nearby Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Atlantic Bay, which is celebrating its 25-year anniversary in 2021, has a long history of serving communities populated with military families. Since its inception, the company’s home base has been Virginia Beach, the home to several prolific naval facilities.

With a staff of nearly 1,000 energetic employees, Atlantic Bay will look to do their part in giving back to the community. After every loan that closes, the company makes a contribution to the Roc Solid Foundation. Roc Solid’s mission is to build hope for kids and families fighting pediatric cancer through the power of play. Many Atlantic Bay employees use their yearly-allotted eight paid-time-off volunteer hours to help pack ready bags and build playsets for young children.

Founded in 1996 by CEO Brian Holland, Atlantic Bay is a privately owned mortgage lender. Atlantic Bay has been recognized as a Top 100 Mortgage Company in America, Best Mortgage Company, Most Enjoyable Place to Work, and an Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Company. through its AB Cares program, the company has donated more than $2 million to charities and participated in events that promote the passions of the customers, employees, and neighbors. For more information, visit the company’s website AtlanticBay.com.

The Havelock location will be served by Michelle Sanders, an experienced mortgage professional dedicated to offering an exceptional lending experience. Michelle and her team can be reached by visiting her website MichelleSandersMortgage.com, or by email.