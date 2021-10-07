Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: October 7 – 10, 2021

Around Town

Congratulations, Crafty Bear Market! They celebrated their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting with the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce on October 1. Visit them and support 30+ small local businesses by shopping at the Crafty Bear Market. It’s part of the American Dream Project Pop-Up Shop.

For the month of October, The Tryon Civitan Club with the help of The Emerald Golf & Country Club, is sponsoring a Peanut Butter Drive to benefit Religious Community Services. Peanut butter can be dropped off at the Emerald.

***

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Experience ArtWalk in New Bern on Friday, October 8 from 5 – 8 p.m. Stop by the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. to pick up the ArtWalk card that highlights participating galleries and businesses. This is a monthly event presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery.

Here are some exhibits and activities that we’re aware of:

Mum’s the Word Exhibition (Annual MumFest Exhibition) and Ben Lindemann in the Director’s Gallery, free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.

Community Artists Gallery and Studios — featured “Artists of the Month” are Eileen Wroe and Heidi DiBella, painters, and Patti Smithwick, silverplate artist. Music will be provided by “Doctor Paul” Hawaii to Carolina, refreshments will be served. The upstairs Studio Annex will feature Amalia as our “Emerging Artist” she paints abstract acrylics. Refreshments will be served at 309 Middle St. Call 633-3715.

Meet Sally Sutton, the Artist of the Month at Carolina Creations, 317 Pollock St. Call 633-4369.

Check out Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St. Call 626-0120.

The Next Chapter Books & Art welcomes Joyce O’Callahan, author of Ghosts of New Bern, and Nadolyn Robinson, author of the children’s book Boo! Hoo! Blue Purdue to the store from 5 – 7 p.m. for ArtWalk Friday. Come in to meet these wonderful authors and stay to browse all our other selections! They’re located at 320 S. Front St. Call 633-5774.

In Artisan Square, artists will be set-up outside, Studio B Creative and Andrea Owens Fiber Art Studio will be serving refreshments.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Music and Nightlife

Tonight: Rick & Jenna Huff at Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St.

Friday: Ryan Rubic will be at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E. | Stone Age Romeos at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S. Front St. | Boomerang at Tonic Parlor.



Saturday: James Ford at Sara’s Big Apple at 1150 Broad Creek Rd.

Sunday: Bridge Atlantic FULL BAND live at MumFest! at the Miller Lite Beer Garden at the corner of Craven & S. Front streets.



Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

***

Outdoor Life

Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt. Freedom Bearer by Sponsor and Artist Linda Lore “In loving memory of my husband Dick Lore, past Historian for the New Bern Historical Society”.

Go fishing! People were catching flounder, large mouth bass, red drum, crabs, among other things in the Trent River this morning.

Sail with Captain Rod and the “Admiral” in luxury on Respite, their 42 foot sailing catamaran. Aquaventures Sailing Charters offer hourly, half-day, full-day, and sunset cruises and extended sailing packages. Call 646-8110.

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Cool off at the New Bern Aquatics Center or Spray Ground. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

***

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. The Addams Family 2 (PG), Dear Evan Hansen (PG13), Candyman (R), Cry Macho (PG13), The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG13), Free Guy (PG13), Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (PG13), The Many Saints of Newark (R), and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG13).

***

Calendar

8th: “Le Chef” (2012) International Film (France/Spain, PG-13, 84 minutes, Comedy/Drama), 2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. in Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium. Presented by the Lifetime Learning Center. Call 252-633-2618.

8th – 9th: Tryon Palace Fall Heritage Plant Sale, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. inside the Palace Gates. Call 252-639-3500.

8th – 10th: Murder on the Orient Express, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m. Sun: 3:00 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre, 514 Broad St. Presented by RiverTowne Players. Call 252-633-3318.

9th: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., behind Belk. For car enthusiasts who want to show off their rides, talk shop and share a cup of great coffee. Held the second Saturday of each month.



9th: Walk-In Bathtub Improv: In Celebration of Rated R, 7:30 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

9th – 10th: MumFest in Downtown New Bern.

10th: MumFest 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run, 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Union Point Park. For additional race information, contact New Bern Parks and Recreation at 252-639-2901.

10th: Jones County – A Perfect 10, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. along 10 Mile Fork Rd. near Pollocksville and River Bend at several businesses and farms along the route. Fundraiser for the Filling Station. Call 252-635-0828.

See upcoming events on New Bern’s Community Calendar here.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

Reach out

