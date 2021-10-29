Von Lewis Performs at Annabelle’s for the Holidays

LIVE at Annabelle’s Restaurant in the New Bern Mall, from the Golden Globe and Oscar winning Best Picture, GREEN BOOK…

Von Lewis, solo, croons the songs of Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis, Bobby Rydell, Bobby Darin and MUCH more for your dining pleasure.

Also a few Christmas tunes as we near the date!

Black Friday, November 26th – Lunch from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Mondays Nights – Dinner, November 29th & December 6th, 13th, 20th from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve, December 24th – Lunch from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Make your reservations by calling 252-633-6401 or take your chances at the door.

Annabelle’s is located at 3100 MLK Blvd., New Bern.

By Von Lewis, Lewis & Clark