VFW Essay Contest for Grades 6-8: How Can I Be a Good American?

This essay contest for students in grades 6-8 encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme.

$1.2 million in Scholorships & Awards will be presented to local, state and national winners.

Soon after the end of World War II, America’s Greatest Generation believed it was important for the Youth of America to develop Writing Skills and a Love of our Country. The Patriot’s Pen program was born, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts around the Country promoted this project that combined Patriotism and Creative Writing.

TODAY: Download and Complete the Entry Form for Your Student, and have them Write an Essay about “How Can I Be a Good American?” (Print Entry Form or Save an Electronic Completed Form for emailing). Entry Form: https://vfworg-cdn.azureedge.net/…/Patriots-Pen-Entry (pdf).

Follow the Rules, and Submit the Written Essay (Without a Name on the Essay), which must not be less than 300 words or more than 400 words. Essays and Entry Forms will be numbered the same when received, and all numbered essays are placed in an envelope and the numbered Entry Forms are placed in another envelope. The Judges will judge essays by numbers.

RULES of Patriot’s Pens Contest: https://vfworg-cdn.azureedge.net/…/Patriots-Pen-Rules. (pdf).

SEND a Scanned Electronic Copy of the Essay (300-400 Words) to VFW2514@GMail.Com along with the Scanned Copy of the Entry Form. Or Deliver the Patriot’s Pen Essay to 3850 Butler Road (Off Old Airport Rd, at end of Mt Pleasant, on the Neuse River) New Bern, before the end of the day (4:00 PM) October 31st, 2021. The Post will be open that day for a Sunday Turkey Shoot.

Submitted by VFW 2514