Veterans Day Field of Flags & Marine 22-Mile Veterans Day March

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886 will proudly honor the service and sacrifice of veterans of our community and America in a “Field of Flags” to be displayed at the Union Point Park gazebo November 5th – 11th. The flags on display, which will be illuminated nightly will bare a tag noting the name and service provide by a loved one, fellow veteran or friend.

Flags and tags for those that want to honor their special veteran will be available at the gazebo November 2nd – 3rd from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information email Rick Miller at rickmiller950@hotmail.com or call 302-502-5268.

A special event on Veterans Day, Marines, Veterans, and citizens of New Bern will march 22 miles, side by side, on Veterans Day to bring awareness to veteran suicide rates.

The hike, organized by American Legion Post #539, will begin at 4:30 a.m., in Maysville, and will end at approximately 6:30 p.m., at Union Point Park in New Bern. If you are interested in participating, please visit the website at MarchForThe22.us.

By Dobert Owsley Craven County Veterans Council