U.S. Fleet Forces Band Coming to New Bern

The U.S. Fleet Forces Band’s popular music group, Four Star Edition, will perform a concert on the South Lawn at Tryon Palace as part of the “Navy Week Columbia, South Carolina” festivities at 5:30 p.m., October 15.

This Popular Music Group is a contemporary ensemble that covers a variety of styles including top hits, Latin, country, classic rock-and-roll and more! Admission is free and open to the public.

U.S. Fleet Forces Band, known as “The Finest of the Fleet,” is the musical representative for Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia. The band provides musical support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley region, and regularly deploys to Central and South America. Under the direction of Cmdr. Gregory Fritz, the band is staffed by some of the U.S. Navy’s finest and most talented musicians.

For more information about the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, please visit www.usff.navy.mil/band/ or follow them on Facebook at usfleetforcesband.

Submitted by Nancy Figiel, Public Affairs Director