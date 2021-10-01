Trent Woods Garden Club Spreads Cheer to Nursing Home Residents

The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc

Trent Woods Garden Club volunteers delivered 20 individual arrangements to Bayview Nursing Home. As a part of TWGC’s civic involvement with the community, Garden Therapy, TWGC members visit nursing homes in the New Bern area every month and spread cheer and caring to the residents. Pre-Covid, the group would help residents create their own arrangements, sing songs and enjoy cookies and juice.

The Trent Woods Garden Club is a Charitable Organization.

The Trent Woods Garden Club is an active member of the greater New Bern area. In addition to an annual scholarship fund, our members provide and support local area programs for the young and young at heart. The Bees is our Youth Gardener in-school program for local second graders. Members visit the school monthly the during the school year. Volunteers from TWGC provide the children with a hands-on experience growing plants and instilling a love of nature. At Garden Therapy, volunteer members visit a local nursing home to spread cheer, fellowship, and a love of plants. Monthly craft projects are geared to bring a small bit of joy to our local elderly or infirm neighbors. TWGC also hosts an annual Herb Sale to raise funds for our scholarships and various civic programs. TWGC provides two scholarships to graduating Craven County seniors studying agriculture at college every year. TWGC members believe that scholarships are a bedrock of providing our local youth with the advantage of a higher education.

Trent Woods Garden Club is an Educational Organization

Learning and sharing information is a principle of TWGC. Every month a new informational program is presented to our members. The wide variety of subjects includes planting, cultivating, flower arranging, environmental concerns, conservation, horticulture, beautification, and civic development.

Founded in 1962, Trent Woods Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month, September through May. Guests are welcome. If you are interested in additional information, please contact Gail McLamb, President at 252-675-5264 or 1st VP Rhona Beadle at 862-266-7888.

By Deborah Tallman