Together at Last

Local singers Alisa Mike, Andrea Owens and John Van Dyke will share the stage for Craven Concert’s upcoming November Show. This trio of Artists is well known for their contributions to New Bern’s music and theatre scene. Together onstage for the first time, they will present an evening of cabaret, Broadway, jazz, and popular music.

The show will be on 11/6/21 at Centenary United Methodist Church at 309 New St. Doors will open at 7, show starts at 7:30. Tickets are available at Mitchell’s, Carolina Creations, Joy and Light, Fuller’s Music, Bank of the Arts, and by credit card on CravenConcertsInc.org and at the door.

Any questions? Call 252-637-1119.