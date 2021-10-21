Synergy Integrative Veterinary Clinic Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With Open House

Synergy Integrative Veterinary Clinic is celebrating their 4-year Anniversary with an Open House on October 29th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at 4005 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in New Bern.

Taste food from SOB BBQ, 3/1 Coffee and Cookies, and Sweetpeas.

Help them celebrate and support our Community Raffle Benefiting Colonial Capital Humane Society and Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Association.

For more information, call 252-631-5033, check out their website, or follow them on Facebook.

You may even win a prize donated by Animal Care Center, The Accidental Artist, Bill’s Pet Shop, A Dog’s Dream, Heather’s Beauty Bar, Lynnaire Kennels, Mitchell Hardware, Nauti Paws, Oma’s Pride, Rx Vitamins and more.

They’ll even have a Pet Costume Contest!