Stanley White Recreation Center Advisory Committee Agenda – October 19

The October 19 Stanley White Recreation Center Advisory Committee meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St.

You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

AGENDA

1. Welcome.

2. Prayer.

3. Pledge of Allegiance.

4. Roll Call.

5. Approve Minutes.

6. Meeting Schedule Review.

7. Update Since Last Meeting.

8. Henderson Park Discussion.

9. Adjourn.

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.