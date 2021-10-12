Spooktacular Halloween Happenings and Pumpkin Picking in and around New Bern

It’s that time of year! Check out the upcoming Halloween festivities in New Bern and surrounding areas.
Pick out your pumpkins at:
– Christ Church’s Pumpkin Patch at 217 Pollock St. Call 633-2109.
– New Bern Farm, Garden, and Landscaping, 1309 Old Cherry Point Rd. Call 638-1983.
– Pinecone Home and Garden, 4136 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. Call 631-5075
– White’s Farm Pumpkin Patch at 5200 Hwy 17 N in Vanceboro. Call 244-2106.
– McCoy Farm Pumpkins, 1721 Jonestown Rd., Dover. Call 637-8470.
You can also find them at most area grocery stores.
All Hallows at Tryon Palace on October 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Last tickets will be sold at 1:30 pm. Free for children dressed in Halloween costumes (offer limited to ages 12 and under); $4 for ages 13-18; $10 adults; Free for members of the Tryon Palace Foundation.
Monster Martins House of Terror presents Breach at the Bern on October 26, No scare behind-the-scenes tour, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at 905 Coral Ct. Admission: Canned food or $2 donation. Donations benefit RCS. And Breach at the Bern October 27 – 31, Full scare, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at 305 Coral Ct. Admission: Canned food or $2 donation. Donations benefit RCS.
31st Annual Ghostwalk “The Skeletons in our Closets” on October 28th – 30 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Presented by the New Bern Historical Society. Call 252-638-8558.
Havelock Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Havelock Recreation Complex, 1 Recreation Dr. Presented by Havelock Parks & Recreation.
6th Annual Bacon, Brew, and Boo Festival on October 29 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Presented by the United Way of Coastal Carolina.
City of New Bern Parks and Recreation sponsored events:
– 21st Annual Halloween Preschool Parade on October 29 at 9:30 a.m. Meet at the corner of Broad and Middle Streets. Bring your preschoolers for a special Halloween treat. Parade down Middle and S. Front Street in costumes and end at Union Point Park. Groups of 10 or more are encourage to pre-register. * Social distancing is encouraging.
– Witches Ride on October 30 at 5:00 p.m. at Union Point Park. Kids of all ages are invited to dress up as a witch, decorate your bicycle with a festive Halloween theme and enjoy a short ride around downtown New Bern. The ride begins and ends at Union Point Park. Free event. Prizes will be awarded for more creative bikes and costumers.
– Halloween Movies in the Park “the Haunted Mansion” on October 30. Starts at 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Kids costume contest starts at 6:15 p.m. Free admission. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Let us know if we missed anything or if you have any questions by sending an email.
By Wendy Card