Social Media Post Leads to Child Abuse Arrest

October 28, 2021

Lauren Ashley Rowe arrested for child abuse

On October 27, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers with the New Bern Police Department served an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor child abuse on Ms. Lauren Ashely Rowe, 25, of New Bern, NC. She was taken into custody without incident and placed in jail under a $2,500 secured bond.

The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activities to the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141. If you “See Something, Say Something.”

For additional information, please contact Lt. Donald McInnis with the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4274.

By Captain Marquie Morrison-Browns, Criminal Investigations Division Commander

