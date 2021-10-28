Social Media Post Leads to Child Abuse Arrest

On October 27, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers with the New Bern Police Department served an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor child abuse on Ms. Lauren Ashely Rowe, 25, of New Bern, NC. She was taken into custody without incident and placed in jail under a $2,500 secured bond.

For additional information, please contact Lt. Donald McInnis with the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4274.

By Captain Marquie Morrison-Browns, Criminal Investigations Division Commander