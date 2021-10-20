Rumble Strips Being Installed to Reduce Crashes

Extra safety measures are being installed to reduce crashes on roads across Division 2, which includes Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico, and Pitt counties.

Recently, N.C. Department of Transportation crews installed rumble strips down the center and on both edges of U.S. 13 in Greene County and N.C. 903 South in Lenoir County. This is the first time these types of rumble strips have been placed in the center and edges of a roadway in Division 2.

The goal is to warn drivers, with audible and physical cues, they are leaving their lane. Data gathered by the NCDOT Traffic Safety Unity for more than a decade shows crashes were reduced by 36% when rumble strips were placed in these areas of a roadway.

The department plans to install these same measures on a portion of N.C. 101 in Craven and Carteret counties when it is paved next year. NCDOT also plans to put them on more two-lane primary roads, but dates and locations have not been determined at this time.​