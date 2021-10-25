Rotarian Organizes “We Care Bears Project” to Help Children in Crisis

Deirdre Kiernan presents Teddy Bears to New Bern Fire & Rescue and New Bern Police Department. Not pictured, presentation to Craven County Sheriff’s Department.

New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club member Deirdre Kiernan organized the collection of new Teddy Bears as part of a We Care Bears project. Over a period of a couple of months, and with the support of her Rotary club, Sound Fitness, and residents of Carolina Colours, Kiernan collected 240 Teddy Bears and other stuffed animals for the New Bern Police, New Bern Fire & Rescue, and Craven County Sheriff’s Department to give to a child experiencing trauma or an emergency situation

“It has been my pleasure to coordinate this worthwhile project. I am so grateful, and totally pleased, with the response from everyone who donated all the Teddy Bears. Our First Responders really appreciated our efforts to help them offer a little comfort to a child in crisis,” said Kiernan.

Submitted by Deirdre Kiernan, New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club