Opportunity to Talk to the Board of Aldermen During Upcoming Meeting

The October 12 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
Agenda:
- Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Kinsey. Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call.
- Request and Petition of Citizens.
Consent Agenda
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing Specific Streets for the Tryon Palace Candlelight Celebration.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Sudan Shriners Annual Parade.
- Approve Minutes.
- Presentation by Promise Place.
- Presentation on Environmental Protection Agency’ s Brownfields Grant Program and Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Grant Application.
- Presentation of Guidelines for Elected and Appointed Boards, Commissions, and Committees Using Personal or Official Social Media Platforms.
- Conduct a Public Hearing on the Rezoning of 356 Rocky Run Road; and a) Consider Adopting a Statement of Zoning Consistency or Inconsistency; and b) Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Rezone 356 Rocky Run Road from R- 20 Rural Residential to A-5F Agricultural Forestry District.
- Update on VW-DC Fast Program Grant and Discussion of Electric Vehicle Charging Rates.
- Appointment(s).
- Attorney’ s Report.
- City Manager’s Report.
- New Business.
- Closed Session.
- Adjourn
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
By Wendy Card