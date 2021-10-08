Opportunity to Talk to the Board of Aldermen During Upcoming Meeting

The October 12 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Agenda:

Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Kinsey. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call. Request and Petition of Citizens.

Consent Agenda

Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing Specific Streets for the Tryon Palace Candlelight Celebration. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Sudan Shriners Annual Parade. Approve Minutes. Presentation by Promise Place. Presentation on Environmental Protection Agency’ s Brownfields Grant Program and Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Grant Application. Presentation of Guidelines for Elected and Appointed Boards, Commissions, and Committees Using Personal or Official Social Media Platforms. Conduct a Public Hearing on the Rezoning of 356 Rocky Run Road; and a) Consider Adopting a Statement of Zoning Consistency or Inconsistency; and b) Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Rezone 356 Rocky Run Road from R- 20 Rural Residential to A-5F Agricultural Forestry District. Update on VW-DC Fast Program Grant and Discussion of Electric Vehicle Charging Rates. Appointment(s). Attorney’ s Report. City Manager’s Report. New Business. Closed Session. Adjourn

The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

By Wendy Card