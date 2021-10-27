New Bern Walk to End Alzheimer’s Raises $49,000



Several hundred people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – New Bern in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Union Point Park or in their own neighborhoods on Oct. 23. Participants raised $49,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

“We appreciate our Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff, and the Craven County community and surrounding areas for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “Congratulations and many thanks to all involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 358,000 caregivers that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”

Walking for Mamie’s Girls was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $6,050. The other top fundraising teams include: Cypress Glen Retirement Community ($5,260) and Nanay Goreng ($3,215)

On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

The Association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $65,000 by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but individuals are being encouraged to still register, watch the opening ceremony, walk in their neighborhoods and fundraise on their own. Registrations and donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/newbern.

Submitted by Christine John-Fuller, Alzheimer’s Association