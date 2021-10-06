New Bern Now Podsquad – Episode 197

The Podsquad had a great time learning about the people, places and latest happenings in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests Dr. Jim Ross, President, Pamlico Community College and Nelda Coats, President, Coastal Women’s Forum.
We also talked about arts, entertainment, culture, history, outdoor life, upcoming events, and much more!
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:53 – Trivia Contest Question
1:18 – Ghostwalk
5:35 – Attic Basement Closets (ABC) Sale
8:02 – Orville
10:30 – West’s Dairy
12:33 – NBN’s Media Coordinator Cyndi Papia
12:40 – NBN’s Youth Section – Call for submissions
17:00 – Share Photos with NBN
19:20 – Interview with Dr. Jim Ross, President, Pamlico Community College
35:00 – Interview with Nelda Coats, President, Coastal Women’s Forum
43:00 – Movement Mortgage
46:04 – Mum’s the Word and Ben Lindemann Exhibits
46:23 – Resilience Symposium
46:39 – Berne Lodge BBQ Chick Fundraiser
47:09 – Beach, Boogie and Blues
47:21 – “Clue”
48:00 – Craven County Clean Sweep
48:16 – Vanceboro Strawberry Jam Festival
48:35 – Bingo Night
48:44 – Nicholas Sparks Book Signing
46:57 – Rock This City
49:11 – New Bern Drum Circle
49:22 – Nexus Poets Open Mic Night
For more events, visit NewBernNow.com’s Community Calendar
49:40 – Trivia Answer
49:50 – “Jones Town” in New Bern
51:25 – New Bern Drum Circle
52:18 – New Bern Music Calendar
53:03 – Re-run: Amanda Delgado, Executive Director, Coastal Women’s Shelter
The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
Wendy Card