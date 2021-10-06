New Bern Now Podsquad – Episode 197

The Podsquad had a great time learning about the people, places and latest happenings in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests Dr. Jim Ross, President, Pamlico Community College and Nelda Coats, President, Coastal Women’s Forum.

We also talked about arts, entertainment, culture, history, outdoor life, upcoming events, and much more!

Watch:

Listen:

Show notes:

00:53 – Trivia Contest Question

1:18 – Ghostwalk

5:35 – Attic Basement Closets (ABC) Sale

8:02 – Orville

10:30 – West’s Dairy

12:33 – NBN’s Media Coordinator Cyndi Papia

12:40 – NBN’s Youth Section – Call for submissions

17:00 – Share Photos with NBN

19:20 – Interview with Dr. Jim Ross, President, Pamlico Community College

35:00 – Interview with Nelda Coats, President, Coastal Women’s Forum

43:00 – Movement Mortgage

46:04 – Mum’s the Word and Ben Lindemann Exhibits

46:23 – Resilience Symposium

46:39 – Berne Lodge BBQ Chick Fundraiser

47:09 – Beach, Boogie and Blues

47:21 – “Clue”

48:00 – Craven County Clean Sweep

48:16 – Vanceboro Strawberry Jam Festival

48:35 – Bingo Night

48:44 – Nicholas Sparks Book Signing

46:57 – Rock This City

49:11 – New Bern Drum Circle

49:22 – Nexus Poets Open Mic Night

For more events, visit NewBernNow.com’s Community Calendar

49:40 – Trivia Answer

49:50 – “Jones Town” in New Bern

51:25 – New Bern Drum Circle

52:18 – New Bern Music Calendar

53:03 – Re-run: Amanda Delgado, Executive Director, Coastal Women’s Shelter

