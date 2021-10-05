New Bern Civic Theatre: Rock of Ages – A Jukebox Musical

New Bern Civic Theatre brings back 80s music! Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical built around classic rock songs from the 1980s.

It’s the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But the rock ‘n’ roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip – and themselves – before it’s too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more hold the answer.

Rock of Ages takes you back to the time of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical features the hits of bands including Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and more.

Show dates: November 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m.; November 7, 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Rated R for language and adult content

By Chris D’Arienzo, Directed by Neil Oliver, Produced by Jen Blalock, Music Direction by Tyler Griffin

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 252.633.0567 or by ordering online at NewBernCivicTheatre.org. Visit us at Facebook.com/newberncivictheatre.org

COVID Protocols: Due to the rise in COVID cases in our community and for the safety of our volunteers, staff, and audience, masks must be worn while indoors regardless of vaccination.

By Gayle Albertini