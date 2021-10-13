New Adult Coed Volleyball League

New Bern Parks and Recreation will be offering an Adult Coed Volleyball League this Winter. Coed Volleyball Games will begin on Monday, November 29th at West New Bern Recreation Center to kick off the season. The Volleyball Season will take place on Monday Nights from November 29th through February 21st (excluding Holidays). Each week’s slate of games will start at 6pm.

Registration fee is $35 for city residents and $45 for non-residents, which includes facility equipment and prep, officials, awards, and tournament. Registration ends Monday, November 15th.

Participants can register online by visiting our Parks and Recreation page at NewBernNC.gov or in person at West New Bern Recreation Center (1225 Pine Tree Drive). For additional information, please contact Taurance Williams at williamst@newbernnc.gov or call 252-639-2903. The Adult Coed Volleyball League is presented by New Bern Parks & Recreation.

Submitted by Nancy Donahue, New Bern Parks & Recreation