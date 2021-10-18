NCWorks Weekly Job Board for October 17, 2021

Adecco USA – Production Worker [JO #11897578]

AIC Insulation Inc. – Insulation Helper [JO #11836670]

BSH – Tool/Die Maker (Cooking 2nd Shift) [JO #11897039]

City of New Bern – Equipment Operator [JO #11898464]

County of Jones – Adult Medicaid Income Maint. Worker III [JO #11896737]

County of Pamlico – Income Maint./Universal Worker [JO #11881583]

Craven Community College – Academic Success Coordinator – TRIO [JO #11898209]

Craven County Govt – Personal Property Manager [JO #11898900]

Craven County Schools – Painter [JO #11880072]

Craven-Pamilco Regional Library – Library Assistant II (P/T) [JO #11897766]

First Citizens Bank – Float Bank Sales & Service Rep. [JO #11896912]

HeartWorks – Receptionist (P/T) [JO #11883744]

Jones County Tire Service – Mechanic/Tire Changer [JO #11897680]

Lincare, Inc. – Driver/Technician [JO #11896796]

Moen – Material Stocker [JO #11898832]

Pamlico County Schools – Science Teacher [JO #11897745]

NC DPS Pamlico Correctional Institution – Correctional Officers [JO #11805247]

Tands, Inc. Bojangles – Restaurant Manager [JO #11882002]

U. S. Cellular – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant [JO #11896330]

Vertex Aerospace – Aircraft Mechanic II (Flight Line) [JO #11898096]

For more details/how to apply, visit www.ncworks.gov and search by JOB # or Text NCWORKSJOBS to (877) 916-6901

B / S / H:

Inbound/Outbound Specialist – Job Order #11880682

Maintenance Technician (Cooking 2nd Shift) – Job Order #11880688

Setter/Operator (Cooking 2nd & 3rd Shift) – Job Order #11880689

Setter/Operator (DSH 1st & 2nd Shift) – Job Order #11880695

For more details/how to apply, visit BSH Website: bsh-group.com/us/career & select New Bern Factory View Jobs or visit www.ncworks.gov & search by job order #

City of New Bern:

Director of Finance (Job Order #11770424)

Director of Public Works (Job Order #11818081)

Electric Line Worker (Job Order #11772176)

Equipment Operator I – Solid Waste (Job Order #11898464)

Lead Equipment Operator II – Street (Job Order #11849360)

Parks Maintenance Specialist (Job Order #11823151)

Parks Superintendent (Job Order #11896252)

Police Office (Job Order #11899915)

PST/Telecommunicator (Job Order #11899917)

Pump Station Mechanic (Job Order #11807334)

Utility Coordinator – Electric (Job Order #11771828)

Water/Sewer Construction Superintendent (Job Order #11899919)

For more details/how to apply, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/newbernnc or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number

For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.

By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center