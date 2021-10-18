NCWorks Weekly Job Board for October 17, 2021

Adecco USA – Production Worker [JO #11897578]
AIC Insulation Inc. – Insulation Helper [JO #11836670]
BSH – Tool/Die Maker (Cooking 2nd Shift) [JO #11897039]
City of New Bern – Equipment Operator [JO #11898464]
County of Jones – Adult Medicaid Income Maint. Worker III [JO #11896737]
County of Pamlico – Income Maint./Universal Worker [JO #11881583]
Craven Community College – Academic Success Coordinator – TRIO [JO #11898209]
Craven County Govt – Personal Property Manager [JO #11898900]
Craven County Schools – Painter [JO #11880072]
Craven-Pamilco Regional Library – Library Assistant II (P/T) [JO #11897766]
First Citizens Bank – Float Bank Sales & Service Rep. [JO #11896912]
HeartWorks – Receptionist (P/T) [JO #11883744]
Jones County Tire Service – Mechanic/Tire Changer [JO #11897680]
Lincare, Inc. – Driver/Technician [JO #11896796]
Moen – Material Stocker [JO #11898832]
Pamlico County Schools – Science Teacher [JO #11897745]
NC DPS Pamlico Correctional Institution – Correctional Officers [JO #11805247]
Tands, Inc. Bojangles – Restaurant Manager [JO #11882002]
U. S. Cellular – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant [JO #11896330]
Vertex Aerospace – Aircraft Mechanic II (Flight Line) [JO #11898096]
For more details/how to apply, visit www.ncworks.gov and search by JOB # or Text NCWORKSJOBS to (877) 916-6901
B / S / H:
Inbound/Outbound Specialist – Job Order #11880682
Maintenance Technician (Cooking 2nd Shift) – Job Order #11880688
Setter/Operator (Cooking 2nd & 3rd Shift) – Job Order #11880689
Setter/Operator (DSH 1st & 2nd Shift) – Job Order #11880695
For more details/how to apply, visit BSH Website: bsh-group.com/us/career & select New Bern Factory View Jobs or visit www.ncworks.gov & search by job order #
City of New Bern:
Director of Finance (Job Order #11770424)
Director of Public Works (Job Order #11818081)
Electric Line Worker (Job Order #11772176)
Equipment Operator I – Solid Waste (Job Order #11898464)
Lead Equipment Operator II – Street (Job Order #11849360)
Parks Maintenance Specialist (Job Order #11823151)
Parks Superintendent (Job Order #11896252)
Police Office (Job Order #11899915)
PST/Telecommunicator (Job Order #11899917)
Pump Station Mechanic (Job Order #11807334)
Utility Coordinator – Electric (Job Order #11771828)
Water/Sewer Construction Superintendent (Job Order #11899919)
For more details/how to apply, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/newbernnc or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number
For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.
By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center