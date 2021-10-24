N.C. Maritime Museum Hosts Its Inaugural Boo-Fort Halloween

The undead won’t be the only reawakening during an upcoming Halloween event— the event itself is a sort of resurrection of the Fright Nights hosted in years past by the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort.

The museum’s inaugural Boo-Fort Halloween will feature a Trunk or Treat, Haunted Trail Hayride, and a drive-in showing of “Night of the Living Dead” on Oct. 29 at its Gallants Channel Annex, located at 293 W Beaufort Road Extension. Yard games will be available to play on the lawn, and Frank’s Franks food truck will be on site starting at 4 p.m. for those who want to grab some refreshments. The Haunted Trail will also be open on Oct. 30.

“Boo-Fort grew from one little thing,” museum Associate Education Curator Christine Brin explained. “We started with the drive-in movie thinking it’d be fun. Then we added the Trunk or Treat, which I wanted to do at the museum for years.”

Not long after planning started, museum volunteer Joanne Powell brought in the East Carteret High School Film Club to add a Haunted Trail Hayride.

“Joanne was the creator of the Fright Night programs,” Brin said. “So she came out of ‘retirement’ for this.”

Halloween related activities start at 11 a.m. in the museum auditorium where Brin will present Maritime Myths and Legends. The free, informal lecture looks at the possible origins of some of the best-known sea monsters and more.

The Boo-fort activities start with Trunk or Treat, which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gallants Channel. The free activity features decorated trunks filled with goodies for trick or treaters. Businesses, organizations and individuals who would like to host a trunk are welcome to do so. The spots are free; however, trunk hosts do have to supply their own treats, be set up on site by 4 p.m. and remain until 6 and decorate with a child-friendly theme. Contact Brin at Christine.Brin@ncdcr.gov to reserve a spot.

The Haunted Trail Hayride will also run from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday and then again from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Students from the East Carteret High School Film Club will be haunting the nature trail; some of the scenes may not be appropriate for younger children.

Brin said while she was initially most looking forward to the Trunk or Treat, after meeting with the ECHS students her excitement has increased about the haunted hayride.

“Now that the haunted hayride is coming together with the high schoolers, it’s beyond my imagination,” she said. “Their enthusiasm and ideas are unmatched.”

Admission to the Haunted Trail Hayride is $5 per person with children 8 and under free. Proceeds benefit the film club.

Oct. 29 events wrap up with a free drive-in showing of 1968’s “Night of the Living Dead” at sunset (around 6:30 p.m.). The low-budget horror movie where the dead come back to life is not as violent and gory as later horror movies, but there are still plenty of violent moments. Parents should note that there is also occasional mild profanity and some cigarette smoking. There is no pre-registration or fee for the showing. However, parking is on a first-come, first served basis. Donations will be accepted.

For more information, call 252-504-7740 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.

Submitted by Cyndi Brown, Public Information officer, N.C. Maritime Museums