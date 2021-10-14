Living History Display at New Bern Battlefield Park



Have you ever wondered what life was like in your great-grandfather’s time? Here is an opportunity to find out. Re-enactors from the 5th and 7th NC Infantry Regiments will set up a full period camp at New Bern Battlefield Park Saturday, Nov. 20 and it will be open to the public at no charge, from 8am to 4pm.

Both Union and Confederate soldiers will be in camp and visitors will be able to view several demonstrations and displays including a Civil War surgeon’s display, weapons display, and a Union vivandière’s presentation on women spies.

Two special scenarios will be presented. In one, spectators will witness a trial of a deserter, and in the second they’ll observe a surgeon evaluating a wounded soldier.

The public is welcome to New Bern Battlefield Park at 300 Battlefield Trail on Saturday, November 20 from 8am to 4pm. Activities will begin with 8:30am Morning Roll Call and Inspection followed at 9am by Infantry Drill. At 10am you’ll see the Deserter Scenario and at 11am a Weapons and Gear Presentation. Afternoon activities will begin with a 1pm Medical Demonstration, followed at 2pm with a Payroll Scenario. The final presentation of the day at 3pm will be a Union Vivandiere (Sutler) with a discussion of women spies.

For information call the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558.

The New Bern Historical Society owns and maintains Battlefield Park. It is open to the public from sunrise to sunset daily.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by Kathy Morrison, New Bern Historical Society