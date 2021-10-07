Help Craven County Sheriff Deputy Bellingham

On behalf of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office family, I want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to each one of you who have reached out to our Office since last Friday nights tragedy. While Deputy Bellingham’s injuries are very serious, we are grateful he is showing signs of improvement. His recovery will be a long and difficult process and he will continue to need our prayers and support.

Many have contacted our Office to ask what they can do to help Deputy Bellingham, so the Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office has offered to collect monetary donations for him through their 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. FOCCSO has been very effectively fundraising and educating the public for our Animal Protective Services and K9 units working with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. All money donated on behalf of Deputy Bellingham will go directly to pay his expenses. Any donations will be greatly appreciated. Once again, thank you all.

Sincerely,

Sheriff Chip Hughes

*Donation Information* Please put “for Deputy Bellingham” on personal checks and mail to:

FOCCSO, P.O. Box 1822-6, S. Glenburnie Rd. PMB 266, New Bern, NC 28562 or

Donate (paypal.com) Please add note “for Officer Bellingham”

Shared on behalf of the Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office