Halloween Safety Tips for Pets

Halloween can be a fun time for you and your family – but frightening to Fido and Fluffy. The sounds of the doorbell and children’s voices plus the sights of costumes and jack-o-lanterns can cause high anxiety in pets. Here are some tips to help them handle the holiday stress:

1. Ditch the doorbell. No need for the cats to be diving for safety and dogs to be guarding your front door every time a trick-or-treater stops by.

2. Provide a safe space away from the commotion for your dogs and cats to relax. Include their favorite toys, blanket, an article of your clothing, and some yummy treats to keep them comfortable and content.

Costumes are scary as are all the people coming and going.

3. Consider creating a safe space away from the front door (driveway, front lawn, car trunk) where you can set up a candy station.

4. Off-limit items for pets:

– Candy: especially if it contains chocolate or xylitol (a common sugar substitute).

– Candles and jack-o-lanterns

– Glow sticks and glow jewelry

5. For everyone’s safety, keep pets inside and away from any trick-or-treaters. You don’t want Halloween to turn into a nightmare.

By Jeanne Crockett, President, Crockett’s Critter Care