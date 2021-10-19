Gift Expo and Fall Home Expo: Two exciting events under one roof!



Join us for the annual Gift Expo and Home Expo (formerly known as The Home & Holiday Gift Show), December 11 & 12, 2021, 10 am – 4 pm at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Admission $3 per person.

The Convention Center will be filled with hundreds of gift ideas, plus offer inspiration for your home. Art, Crafts, Pottery, Pet Products, Gourmet Food & Wine, Woodwork, Health & Wellness products, Home Decor, and so much more!

Event Presented by Made in NC.

For questions, contact Julie Alley, NC Expos LLC, 970-590-0383, NCExpos@gmail.com.

NCExpos.com

Facebook @NCExposLLC

Instagram @nc_expos

Mark your calendars for the NC Expos upcoming events at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.