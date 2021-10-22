Enjoy High Tea at Tryon Palace



Tryon Palace is hosting a high tea experience on the South Lawn of the Palace on October 30, 2021.

Guests will be indulged with a “properly served” tea and savory light fare and sweets with the Palace as a beautiful backdrop and views of the Trent River.

This is a ticketed event that includes a Garden Pass. Click here to select your time slot and purchase your tickets.

Email Jennifer Bertling for details.

