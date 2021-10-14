Don’t Miss Jim and Kathleen Kohler’s Acoustic Show

Local blues legend Jim Kohler and his wife, Kathleen, will perform a free concert in the Fellowship Hall of Riverside United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon October 24.

Big Jim Kohler is one of this area’s foremost Blues performers, playing Chicago-style Blues on guitar and voice with energy and virtuosity. Kathleen is a vocalist of amazing versatility and power. Together, they will present an unplugged acoustic show like no other.

Riverside United Methodist Church is at 405 Avenue “A” in New Bern. The doors will open around 2:30, and the music starts at 3:00 p.m. There is no admission charge for the concert, but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church will be accepted.