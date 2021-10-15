Critters Exhibition Features Local Artists



Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present “Critters” in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the months of November and December. This exhibition features local artists and will display artwork where the subject is animals of all types. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host an opening reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk, November 12th and December 10th from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

The Critters Exhibition gives the community a chance to view and purchase art about the creatures we love and cherish. “Critters” celebrates all creatures that walk, wiggle, fly, swim or slither. The exhibition highlights local artists’ depictions of animals of all sorts, in mediums ranging from photography to painting, and sculpture to ceramics. All work displayed in the exhibition will be for sale.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

For more information contact Craven Arts Council at 252-638-2577 or online at CravenArts.org.

Submitted by Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.