Craven Smart Start’s Holiday Hustle — Virtual and In-Person

Craven Smart Start will host the 9th Annual Holiday Hustle charitable race event in December. This year the Holiday Hustle will offer in-person races as well as Virtual Race Options. The Tinsel Run 10K and the Jingle Bell Jog 5K will take place on the morning of December 11th. These races will follow a course through downtown New Bern and will start and end at Union Point Park. The Holiday Hustle will, also, include the Santa Family Fun Run (or walk) with Santa leading the way around Union Point Park.

Participants, who take part in the Virtual Holiday Hustle, will have three options. They can participate anytime between December 1st and December 12th and they can choose the type of exercise (running, walking biking, etc.) to get in their miles. They can get their miles in at a course of their choosing, including on a treadmill. If they are eager for a challenge, they can register for the 12 Days of Christmas Challenge, which is a 48.6 mile challenge!

To register for the Holiday Hustle, visit www.cravensmartstart.org, click on the Holiday Hustle race logo and follow the prompts. For more information about the event or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, contact Maryjo MacLaren at (252) 636-3198 or email her at Maryjo@cravensmartstart.org.

Proceeds raised from the Holiday Hustle will expand Craven Smart Start’s ability to provide more services for children, birth to five, and their families in Craven County.

Craven Smart Start is a 501©3 public private partnership that administers the funding and programs of Smart Start. Working with community partners, Craven Smart Start provides Craven’s young children, with quality early learning opportunities and health and family support to give them a foundation for success in kindergarten and beyond.

Submitted by Pinkie Moore, Community Outreach Coordinator, Craven Smart Start, Inc.