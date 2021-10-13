City of New Bern Announces the Hiring of Assistant City Manager

The City of New Bern announces Marvin Williams has accepted the position of Assistant City Manager. He will join the City of New Bern in November.

Mr. Williams is currently the Chief of Police for the City of Havelock, a position he has held since February 2018. Chief Williams’ law enforcement career spans 30 years, including service in the United States Marine Corps. He previously served as Provost Marshal for Marine Corps Installations East aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune as well as Deputy Command Inspector General, according to his resumé. Chief Williams has extensive experience in departmental administration, personnel management, public safety, and disaster preparedness and response.

After a thorough process to review 40 resumes, Chief Williams stood out with his broad experience in executive level management, law enforcement, local government, and his service to diverse civilian and military populations.

“Chief Williams has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills throughout his career and across eastern North Carolina,” said Foster Hughes, City Manager. “He has given his life to public service and the public good and brings a wealth of knowledge in building and maintaining efficient and effective organizations. When you talk to him, it is evident he is committed to a high level of service for himself, the city, and the community.”

Chief Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Washington University and a Master of Arts in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. He is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to continue serving eastern North Carolina,” said Chief Williams. “I look forward to supporting and continuing to develop the city’s workforce, and I am anxious to work together with the Board and the New Bern community to strategize, align and achieve our priorities.”

At the October 12, 2021, Board of Aldermen meeting, City Manager Foster Hughes will announce the hiring of Marvin Williams. Mr. Williams’ annual salary will be $135,000.

Submitted by Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer