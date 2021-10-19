Business Buzz: “Lawson’s on the Creek” — Café with NC Craft Beer and Wine

Update: In an email between Richard and David Williamson and New Bern Now, they said, “‘Lawson’s on the Creek’ just seemed to jump out at us since we are right on Lawson’s Creek. it was just too good to pass up.” The soft opening was yesterday, October 18, 2021.

The Tryon Palace Foundation is excited to announce that a new restaurant opened at the North Carolina History Center in the 1390 square foot “Lawson’s on the Creek” space overlooking the Trent River.

Richard Williamson and David Williamson are brothers and partners in the downtown New Bern restaurant. They grew up in New Bern and are excited about opening a new adventure in dining together. Their initial plans are to offer fresh craft-made sandwiches, specialty paninis, and salads, featuring their own chicken salad & shrimp salad plus other classic favorites like southern pimento cheese and their version of potato salad. In addition, they will feature house-recipes of soup, chowder, and chili in the cooler months and rotate fresh specials daily. Beverages will include house-made lemonade and orangeade, various bottled beers with a focus on NC craft beer on tap, and wine by the glass.

David describes the menu as eclectic and extremely casual. “Fresh specials might be fresh guacamole and chips or Ceviche, or a grilled fish sandwich. After all, Tryon Fish Market is right across the street. Mainstays like cheeseburgers and hotdogs will also show up on the daily special board.”

Richard and David envision a warm, family friendly atmosphere, “where folks can relax on the outside patio with a cold beverage and a fat deli sandwich, enjoy some live entertainment and a beautiful view of the Trent River.” He adds, “This all started because we wanted a place to go on a Sunday afternoon, sit outside on the water, have a cold beer and eat some steamed shrimp.” Eventually they plan to fulfill this wish and add fresh steamed seafood to the menu.

Some twenty years ago, Richard owned a small delicatessen in Wilmington, NC, and has thought often about getting back in the business. Back in the 1980’s, their family were part owners in the old River Bend Yacht Club’s Oar House, and he has yearned to open a joint venture with his brother for quite some time. Richard adds, “We just like good food. Moreover, we enjoy cooking good food for our friends. It’s always better when we can use fresh, local ingredients. My mother used to tell me all the time, ‘If you do something you love to do, you never work a day in your life.’”

Jeannie Tyson, President of the Tryon Palace Foundation, asks that everyone join her, the Foundation and Tryon Palace, in welcoming the new Lawson’s on the Creek to the NC History Center.

Initial information provided by Nancy Figiel, Public Affairs Director

Photos by Richard and David Williamson